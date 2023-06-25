Grecia, exit poll: vittoria netta di Mitsotakis

The first exit polls released by the broadcaster Ert on the vote in Greece they give the conservative party Nea Dimokratia of Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the lead between 40 and 44%, Syriza of the former left-wing premier Alexis Tsipras second between 16.1 and 19.1%, Pasok third between 10 and 13%, then the Communists of the KKE between 7.2 and 9.2%.

Thanks to the new electoral law and the majority premium expected for the winner, Mitsotakis should be guaranteed an absolute majority of seats. Based on the site’s projection of Kathimerini, if the exit poll numbers are confirmed Nea Dimokratia would get 158 ​​seats out of the 300 that make up the Greek Parliament. Syriza would instead get 45, Pasok 29.

