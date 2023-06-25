The PCA of the Trésor Mutiki Foundation preaches the message of social cohesion in Bukavu

»Banish hatred, tribalism and all other forms of anti-values ​​to join the knowledge and strengths of each other for the development of the Province ».

This is the key massage of Trésor Lutala Mutiki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation bearing his name, during the popular meeting on social cohesion, held on Saturday June 24, 2023 at the Monument de la Place de l’Indépendance in Bukavu at South Kivu.

As soon as he arrived at this mythical place for the city of Bukavu, this young leader from South Kivu was welcomed and applauded by thousands of people who came to listen to his message.

After having made a lap of honor to greet the population, Trésor Lutala Mutiki joined the esplanade of the place of independence, before receiving the prize awarded to his organization “TMF”, awarded as best structure of the year 2022-2023 for its sense of organization and structuring.

Immediately taking the floor, the PCA of the TMF first asked the population to keep a minute of silence in memory of all the people who died in various disasters across the province.

Thereafter, Trésor Mutiki painted the dark picture of all the evils that plague the Province of South Kivu, before proposing as therapy, love and social cohesion between all the communities of this part of the country.

Furthermore, he pointed out that South Kivu could not complain, because the Head of State Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo has appointed several personalities from South Kivu to several positions of responsibility, but unfortunately these positions do not benefit To the population.

»God has provided South Kivu with all the resources of the world, but this province is the one that lacks basic infrastructure (roads, hospitals, etc.). South Kivu is the Province with the most universities in the DRC, but unfortunately, it is the Province that has lagged behind all the other Provinces “, he said.

Trésor Lutala Mutiki, however, urged the population to banish exclusion, tribalism, clanism to live and work together to meet the challenge of rebuilding the Province.

And to lead by example, this young visionary asked all the participants in the meeting to hold hands as a sign of unity and social cohesion between the communities.

Jules Ninda

