Silvestre Dangond’s son runs a hot dog stand in Miami

Silvestre Dangond showed his pride and love for his son Luis José, who works in a hot dog stand in the United States.

The renowned Vallenato music singer, Silvestre Dangond, has moved his followers on social networks by sharing an emotional message of love and support for his son Luis, who has recently started working at a hot dog stand in the United States.

Through his official Instagram account, the interpreter of hits such as “Las locuras mías” and “Cómo hació” published a photograph in which his son Luis José is seen attending the food stall. With a heart full of pride, Silvestre Dangond expressed his emotion and support for his son in his first job.

«An excited dad… When you have a disposition you go far! Come on son, walk, walk, walking is how one knows what life offers, “wrote the artist in his publication.

The publication generated more than 160,000 interactions, where followers not only praised Luis for taking his first steps in the world of work, but also the unconditional support that Silvestre Dangond gives him on his way. Prominent artists such as Yeison Jiménez and Alzate commented on the publication, highlighting the example and admiration that the singer is transmitting through his relationship with his son.

It is worth mentioning that Silvestre Dangond has three children, in addition to Luis José, there are Silvestre José and José Silvestre, who have also been a source of pride and love in the artist’s publications.

Although Silvestre Dangond has been on a musical break since January, away from recording studios and stages, he continues to share his daily life on social networks.

