Home » Neymar fined, did not stop work on his property – football
Sports

Neymar fined, did not stop work on his property – football

by admin
Neymar fined, did not stop work on his property – football

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, JUNE 25 – Neymar has been fined an amount yet to be determined for ignoring an order to halt an unauthorized construction project at a residence he owns in Brazil. The PSG Brazilian player had already been threatened with another million dollar fine (5 million reals) for various “environmental infractions” observed in this luxurious residence located in the tourist resort of Mangaratiba, 120 km from Rio, where an artificial lake and a beach are under construction. The authorities ordered a halt to all activities, but according to local media Neymar still organized a party and bathed in the lake.

The Mangaratiba municipality said environmental inspectors showed up yesterday and found “activity in violation of the shutdown order”. Neymar, 31, is still recovering from an ankle operation he underwent in March and hasn’t played since February. According to Brazilian media, the property he bought in 2016 includes a plot of 10,000 square meters, a helipad, a spa and a gym.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Fabio Grosso brings the Ciociari back to the top after 4 years - breaking latest news

You may also like

Volleyball, Italy 1-3 Poland, the highlights of the...

U21 European Championship: Against the Czech Republic back...

Two Swiss handball players win with Magdeburg

Lionel Messi turns 36: his “child” wife, the...

Germany’s non-swimmer problem: “It’s sad to see an...

Brandon Vazquez scores late equalizer to earn U.S....

French scoff at the German national team

Telecinco sets a premiere date for ‘La vida...

Synchronized swimming: Historical EM silver for pioneer Seidel

“Salute to the Olympic Spirit” – Entertainment Grand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy