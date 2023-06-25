Neymar fined, did not stop work on his property – football

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, JUNE 25 – Neymar has been fined an amount yet to be determined for ignoring an order to halt an unauthorized construction project at a residence he owns in Brazil. The PSG Brazilian player had already been threatened with another million dollar fine (5 million reals) for various “environmental infractions” observed in this luxurious residence located in the tourist resort of Mangaratiba, 120 km from Rio, where an artificial lake and a beach are under construction. The authorities ordered a halt to all activities, but according to local media Neymar still organized a party and bathed in the lake.



The Mangaratiba municipality said environmental inspectors showed up yesterday and found “activity in violation of the shutdown order”. Neymar, 31, is still recovering from an ankle operation he underwent in March and hasn’t played since February. According to Brazilian media, the property he bought in 2016 includes a plot of 10,000 square meters, a helipad, a spa and a gym.



(ANSA).



