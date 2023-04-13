Guests:

Eva Zažímalová – President of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic

– President of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic Pavol Šajgalik – President of the Slovak Academy of Sciences

– President of the Slovak Academy of Sciences Silvia Pastoreková – laureate of the ESET Science Award, Biomedical Center SAS

– laureate of the ESET Science Award, Biomedical Center SAS Alexandra Bražinová – ESET Science Award finalist, Faculty of Medicine, UK

– ESET Science Award finalist, Faculty of Medicine, UK Paulína Böhmerová – ESET Science Award

Hosted by Juraj Petrovič.

