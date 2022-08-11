On 8 August 1956, at around 8 am, in the Bois du Cazier mine in Marcinelle, a fatal mistake in loading a cart full of coal on one of the freight elevators triggered an immense underground fire that caused the death of 262 workers, of which 136 Italians and among these seven Friulians who will be remembered during the ceremony: Mauro Buiatti from Udine, Pietro Basso from Fiume Veneto, Ruggero Castellani from Ronchis, Lorenzo De Santis from Flaibano, Ferruccio Pegorer from Azzano Decimo, Piccolo Ciro Natale from Povoletto and Armando Zanelli from San Giorgio di Nogaro (Petrussi video productions, curated by Marco Macorigh)

