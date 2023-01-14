“Roller Disco” is the name that the Oviedo Shopping Center has given to what it considers to be the largest skating rink in the city.
Music, delicious food in the nearby areas and a space to have fun, is the invitation that this shopping center makes to all people who are looking for a different experience.
Admission can be free (with registered tickets).
- Day and hour: every day, starting at 2 pm
- Place: level 3, Oviedo shopping center, carrera 43 A 6 S 15.
- More information: on the phone 321 61 16 or on the Instagram account @oviedocc