J. Chabih – Pr. UCAM – Maroc
Finance, in the global sense of the term, is a complex and varied activity that can be found in many areas such as: money, currency, capital, financing, financial products, risk and asset management, financial analysis, decisions, economic operations and projects (investments, investments, speculations, debts, forecasts, control, mobilization, optimization, etc.).
Also finance, or financial activity globally, is intimately linked to its environment, to the economic situation, to other disciplines and to other sciences. It also involves different agents, actors and institutions (households, businesses, administrations, NGOs, outsiders); and operates in all markets, at all levels and in all economic sectors (primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary).
