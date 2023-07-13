Home » ESPD: the update of the taxonomy attached to the technical specifications has been published
ESPD: the update of the taxonomy attached to the technical specifications has been published

Following the entry into force of the legislative decree 31 March 2023, n°36 (Public Contracts Code) the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport issued a note on 30 June 2023 concerning “Press release relating to the Guidelines for completing the model form of the Single European Procurement Document (DGUE) approved by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/7 of 5 January 2016”.

Il DGUE to which the Ministry’s press release refers refers to version 2.1.1 of ESPD-EDM referred to in “Technical specifications for the definition of the Italian electronic DGUE “eDGUE-IT”, published by AgID on 31 July 2021 and accompanied by the reference Taxonomy of the criteria. With determine 164/2023 was adopted Press release with which AgID has updated the Taxonomy annexed to the aforementioned Technical Specifications, in order to adapt it to the changes introduced by the new Code of public contracts and for the correct compilation of the DGUE in digital format by the contracting authorities, granting bodies and economic operators, within the current regulatory framework national.

In order to make the new formulation of the questions and groups of questions easily identifiable, the facsimile of the new formcomplete with all the information provided therein.

The DGUE (Single European Tender Document) is used for all procedures for awarding contracts for works, services and supplies in ordinary sectors and special sectors as well as for procedures for awarding concession and public-private partnership contracts governed by the Code. It is a self-declaration model provided for in a standardized way at European level, with which the economic operator declares possession of the general and special requirements. It is designed to contain all the information required by the contracting station or granting body.

