Municipal unions rejected the Executive’s proposal in Cipolletti

This Tuesday the municipal unions reported that they rejected the proposal raised by the Executive Power last week, the decision was made during the Assembly they held this Monday. They also submitted a counterproposal.

From the Municipal Workers and Employees Union (SOYEM) of Cipolletti assured that they consider the proposal insufficient. They highlighted the initiative of the Executive Branch in wanting to provide a salary update. Although they remarked that the offer reaches a cumulative 73.75% in December 2023 when the projection for this year according to the Result of the Survey of Market Expectations (REM) of the Central Bank is of a 99,99%.

They explained that will offer the possibility of negotiating again the review clauses in the months of July and November.

They consider that the first update to be paid at the end of March You should already consider inflation forecast at 6%.

They also request that the commitment assumed in 2022, of the Elimination of Subrogations and Promotion of Categories of permanent employees.

The counterproposal presented

20% to basic with March assets.

6% cumulative from April to December (totaling 101.36% accumulated).

Elimination of Subrogations and Promotion of Categories of permanent employees.

Review clauses in July and November with automatic application in the event that inflation exceeds 6% of what has already been granted.


