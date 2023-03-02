news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 02 – Marta Bassino will not take part in the ski world cup races scheduled for the weekend in Kvitfjell. The Piedmontese champion, gold in Superg at the recent world championships, returned to Italy for personal reasons.



Karoline Pichler also missed the appointment in Norway: the South Tyrolean accuses a problem of a muscle-tendon nature in her left leg twins and was therefore forced to give up. (HANDLE).

