(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 14 – The difficult relationship with Hollywood, the three work experiences in Italy, two unfortunate and the last one very happy with the co-production of his latest Eo, with which he arrived, after the Grand Jury Prize in Cannes, competing for the first time at the Oscars; the 45-page contract to star in The Avengers, “of which 10 were dedicated to how I relate to Scarlett Johansson”. These are among the topics of the conversation with journalists of the great Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski, in Italy to participate as guest of honor on the opening night of the Baff – Busto Arsizio Film Festival where he will receive the Baff 2023 Special Award on April 15th. Born in 1938, he also mentions the war in Ukraine, which his country has on its doorstep: “I hope that the conflict will end as soon as possible and that the price for peace will not be paid by the Ukrainian side. The negotiation process for peace, it will probably take a long time but both sides should remember that there are new victims every day.” Skolimowski, Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 2016, has traced a free path, between countries and genres, from The Virgin (1967), Golden Bear in Berlin to The Lightship – The lightship of 1985, Special Jury Prize Venice, where in 2010 he also received the Grand Jury Prize for The Essential Killing. Speaking of the new directors, he says he is happy “to see Alice Rohrwacher in the competition at Cannes, it’s a film by him that I loved very much, Happy as Lazzaro”. On the other hand, his friend Roman Polanski’s new film, The Palace, of which he is co-writer, is not on the Croisette program, which general delegate Fremaux has not seen: “I hope there hasn’t been a censorship on Roman, the judgments on the creator and person should remain separate”. Answering the questions, the filmmaker also goes back to when, in the mid-80s “I was on the road to being corrupted by Hollywood” he explains.



“They offered me films with big stars and huge budgets. I had accepted one based on a terrible almost pornographic book, but with an interesting plot, set in Vienna at the end of the 1800s. After weeks of work I gave up. I couldn’t abandon my moral principles”. (HANDLE).

