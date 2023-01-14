Home News Sloane Avenue, Becciu protests with the Pope for Francesca Chaouqui: this is how he condemns me
The cardinal Angelo Becciu criticized the Papa for the “hand kiss” that Francis granted to Frances Immaculate Chaouqui last August, at the end of a general audience, seen almost as a rehabilitation of the woman at the center of the Vatileaks process of 2015, protesting the lack of “neutrality” of the Pontiff, who would thus “show indirect solidarity with her and indirectly support the his accusing thesis against me”, thus strengthening a person who “will continue to demolish me with the satanic means of which he is capable”.

