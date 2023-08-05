Slovakia cannot be so hopeless that Smer is leading the polls

The events of the last week in the podcast were covered by the editor-in-chief of Denník N Matúš Kostolný and the head of reporters Juraj Koník.

This week we moved into the last two months of the pre-election campaign, the elections await us on September 30. Well, it’s summer and the campaign is running, but there are no significant confrontations between the parties yet. Does that surprise you?

Matúš Kostolný: I think it’s happening. We forget that for months we have had a basic rampart between two camps: pro-democratic and non-democratic politicians. This division is sharp, often emotional, sometimes even vulgar – and still present. There are also attacks within the two basic camps.

In recent weeks, it is noticeable that almost everyone is trying to lecture or criticize Progressive Slovakia, which sometimes comes in second, sometimes third place in polls. Thus, PS becomes a more visible player. Even among the Democrats, no one missed an opportunity to say how unprepared or dangerous they are.

So the impression of a sleepy campaign is wrong and in fact it is sharp?

Juraj Koník: The campaign is probably more muted in the last two or three weeks, but I also see a clear definition. I would start optimistically: I also follow activities that call people to go vote and do something with the result of the election themselves. You don’t hear a positive tone so much from political parties, rather it comes “from the side”.

We at Denník N try to follow the path of giving first-time voters a free subscription. I also like the joint clip of Markíza and Refresher aimed at young people, telling them to be responsible for themselves. That is the emotion that I think should prevail in this election.

The Democrats of ex-prime minister Eduard Heger tried to take advantage of the summer pickle without a large number of press conferences, which are between two and four percent in the polls. Journalists were called for a “fundamental statement”, some expected them to withdraw from the campaign, but nothing of the sort came. Was it supposed to come or is it still early?

Kostolny: I think there is still time. If the parties decided to run, then withdrawing in the middle of the campaign would be strange and incomprehensible. Pressure on parties like the Democrats or the Blues will arise in September. It would be responsible for them to do this before it is too late, but there is still time.

What effect would it have if they only reach a few percent in the polls?

Kostolny: We still do not take into account that very much

