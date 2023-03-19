Home News Slovakia plans to send 13 Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Slovakia plans to send 13 Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Earlier, Poland announced that it would give four Mig-29s to Kiev

Old planes from Soviet stocks are given to the Ukraine, new western designs go to the NATO partners. The deal now seems to be going through.

After Poland agreed to deliver Soviet Mig-29 aircraft to Ukraine [siehe Bericht »Freie Welt«], Slovakia is now following suit. Slovakia plans to deliver 13 Mig-29s from old stock to Ukraine [siehe Bericht »n-tv«].

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously rejected the delivery of western warplanes to Ukraine. Presumably you don’t want Western fighter jets to compete against new Russian ones in air combat? Or are the planes too expensive to be sacrificed for a pointless mid-air battle? It is clear that now the so-called Ringtrausch sets in motion. Sooner or later, Poland and Slovakia will get western replacements.


