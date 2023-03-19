7
After a three-match shooting silence, he fully recovered. The star Cristiano Ronaldo played a large part in the victory of Saudi Arabia’s An-Nasr, who managed to turn the duel with Abha to 2:1 at the end of the match. The five-time winner of the Golden Ball took care of the equalizer from a free kick, and at the end of the match, he left the execution of the penalty to his partner from the attack, who made no mistake.
