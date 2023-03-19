Home Sports This is how Ronaldo shoots! A luxurious goal from a free kick, then he behaved like a true captain
Sports

This is how Ronaldo shoots! A luxurious goal from a free kick, then he behaved like a true captain

by admin

After a three-match shooting silence, he fully recovered. The star Cristiano Ronaldo played a large part in the victory of Saudi Arabia’s An-Nasr, who managed to turn the duel with Abha to 2:1 at the end of the match. The five-time winner of the Golden Ball took care of the equalizer from a free kick, and at the end of the match, he left the execution of the penalty to his partner from the attack, who made no mistake.

See also  Wang Xinyu won the 2023 Australian Open for the first time, emphasizing that he must believe that he can do it from the bottom of his heart – yqqlm

You may also like

Ski flying: Klinec sets a world record at...

Garmin Lily is updated with two new styles...

Masters of sport – Nicola Negro takes Italian...

Rome-Sassuolo: the scarf is the oldest fetish

Jenkins: I have been talking with Morant recently...

Two ÖVV duos are in the semifinals in...

Scattered considerations on the Milan-Sanremo 2023

Vitamin A and sport | Importance and sources

After Lappi’s withdrawal, Ogier heads for a triumph...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy