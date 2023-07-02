Slovenia’s economic delegation visits Hyundai Motor Group’s Namyang R&D center

Share the status of electrification and autonomous driving technology development

Visiting core electrification parts such as E-GMP

▲ On the 30th of last month, at the Kia Design Center at Hyundai Motor and Kia Namyang Research Center, Kia President Song Ho-seong (third from right), Hyundai Motor Group CTO Kim Yong-hwa (first from right), and Hyundai Motor Group Vice President Kim Dong-wook (first from left) met Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister Tanya Payon (third from left) and Slovenian economy Taking a commemorative photo with the delegation. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group announced on the 2nd that the Slovenian economic delegation, including Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Payon, visited the Namyang Research Center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do on the 30th of last month.

The Slovenian economic delegation was introduced to the development status of Hyundai Motor Group’s future mobility, such as electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and self-driving vehicles, and experienced new technologies such as electrification and self-driving at the Namyang Research Center. In the Hyundai Motor Group, Kia President Song Ho-seong and Hyundai Motor Group CTO (Chief Technology Officer) Kim Yong-hwa were greeted with a delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister Payon and his party listened to an overall introduction to Namyang Research Center, the core R&D center of Hyundai Motor Group, and an explanation of the development status of Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and autonomous driving technologies. Afterwards, they boarded Hyundai Motor Group’s self-driving car ‘Solati Robo Shuttle’ and moved to the Kia Design Center. The Solati Robo Shuttle is a car with level 4 autonomous driving technology.

At the Kia Design Center, we saw ‘E-GMP’, an electric vehicle platform exclusively for Hyundai Motor Group, and key parts of electrified vehicles such as motors and batteries. We also looked at eco-friendly and recycled materials made of bio-polyurethane (PU) and plant-based materials applied to the EV9.

Deputy Prime Minister Payon and his party also test drove the EV6 GT and EV9 at the Namyang Research Institute driving test site.

According to the Hyundai Motor Group, the economic mission evaluated the EV9 as having smooth driving performance despite being a large sports utility vehicle (SUV) and having a strong yet sophisticated design. In particular, he said that the advanced driver assistance system applied to the EV9 was impressive. As for the EV6 GT, it was evaluated as a car that gives driving pleasure.

An official from Hyundai Motor Group said, “We exchanged a wide range of opinions with the Slovenian economic delegation on the possibility of future cooperation.”

