Small Gland, Big Concern: How to Treat Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer can be treated well if it is detected early. Deciding on a type of treatment is usually anything but easy for those affected.

Rolf Oberholzer (name changed) was lucky when he found out about the diagnosis of prostate cancer two years ago. Because the tumor was still small and could be successfully operated on. “I wasn’t shocked because I kind of expected it,” says the 57-year-old. His older brother also has it; Prostate cancer often runs in families.

Every year more than 6000 men develop prostate cancer in Austria – this makes prostate cancer the most common type of cancer in men over 50. …