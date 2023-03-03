News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on March 3 (Reporter Zhao Hang) At 9:00 am on March 3, Danzhou “Small Hands and Big Hands Walk with Me Safely” and “Danzhou Small Traffic Police” civilized traffic guidance The launching ceremony of the voluntary service activity was held at the National Civilized Campus Yangpu No. 1 Primary School.

The launching ceremony kicked off with the opening performance of the students’ allegro rap song “Traffic Safety Clapping Song”.At the launching ceremony, the police from the Yangpu Traffic Police Detachment of the Danzhou Public Security Bureau led all the teachers and students to swear the oath of traffic safety, and gave a rich traffic safety knowledge education class for the students.

Traffic police give students traffic safety knowledge education class

It is understood that the event is jointly organized by the Propaganda Department of the Danzhou Municipal Party Committee, the Danzhou Public Security Bureau, and the Danzhou Education Bureau. The event will be divided into 10 sessions and will continue to be held in the next three months. The activities will include lectures on traffic safety knowledge, display of commonly used police equipment in the process of traffic police law enforcement, organizing students and parents to follow the traffic police on duty to carry out civilized traffic persuasion at the main intersection of the street, visit the command center of the traffic police detachment, and set up “Campus Civilized Traffic Persuasion Volunteer Service” A series of activities such as “Team Team” allow students and parents to learn traffic rules, identify traffic signs, deeply understand the importance of traffic safety and the serious consequences of not obeying traffic rules, strengthen the management of traffic safety for students, and enhance the awareness of teachers, students and parents. traffic safety awareness.

















