The Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios, which announced its flag in Taipei a few days ago, under the leadership of design director Jonny Johansson, officially landed in Paris Fashion Week to release the 2023 autumn and winter series show. With the avant-garde electronic composer S arahsson The live mix of the , takes the audience into the Shona Heath Created by the magic forest, start a futuristic journey about evolution.

Regarding this quarter,Jonny Johansson Said: “I wanted to represent the dark winter in Sweden, where there are only a few hours of daylight, and I wanted to capture the beauty of darkness in my works and scenes. Sweden is a place where the metropolis stops abruptly and the forest begins to grow, I have always enjoyed the contrast between function and nature, The Forest of Everlasting is an idea that’s just around the corner. In Scandinavia, Nature often sits right next to the city, with a playground on one side of a building and a forest next to it, but living in a natural environment is becoming less and less rare for modern man. “

When the models walk away on black gravel, the tones connecting civilization and Mother Earth come into view one after another, and the fabrics that look faded, wrinkled, torn and distressed are specially treated, Gives a feeling of being eroded by dirt and rain, while the inspiration comes from flowers, The texture of plants and bark is also an important element that reappears, and the easy silhouette tailoring highlights the primitive atmosphere of wanton growth under the irregular splicing, hollowing out, and draping.

In addition, scrap metal thrown in the bushes has been reshaped into decorative items, such as soda can earrings, pull rings and bottle caps into necklaces, Empty paint tubes are wrapped around fingers, wrists and ears to form rings and cuffs, while exaggerated wool hats are like huge fungi. The sharp conflict between organic thinking and avant-garde glasses is also worth careful attention to. Other items in the shape seem to be covered with distressed Leather debris simulates burnt petals of high heels and bags, And the effect of body painting is to complement each other