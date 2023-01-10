Opportunities for large companies, a model to archive for small and medium-sized companies. Workers like it, but better if in hybrid form. What remains of remote employment in the post pandemic

In 2020 it revolutionized the lives of all workers, who found themselves forced to improvise an office in the kitchen while schoolless children emerged from PC screens during virtual meetings. But it has also upset the routine of companies, which have had to set up a new organizational model very quickly, providing employees with connections and digital tools.

In the post-pandemic what is left of smart working? Has it become an opportunity or has it remained an emergency model to be overcome in order to return to the old routine? Depends. At least judging by the results of the studies, starting with that of the Observatory report of the Milan Polytechnic, which in the last two years have tried to understand how much, and if, this revolution has fundamentally changed the world of work. On the one hand there are businesses, with smart technology proving to be a winning strategy especially for large groups. On the other hand, there are people, who have discovered the advantages of a working day no longer marked by time stamps: flexibility, better management of family loads, better performance linked to greater personal satisfaction. But also isolation, difficulty in achieving goals, higher energy costs in the black year of high bills. According to data processed by the start-up DTok, more women than men of all ages work in smart: but the desk in the living room is more popular with those who can organize their day by themselves thanks to a flexible model. We spoke with companies and employees to try to understand what remains of the digital revolution. The results? The hybrid model wins.