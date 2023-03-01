news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 01 – The snowfalls have intensified and the amount of snow has dropped to hilly levels.



This is what was announced by the Civil Protection Room of the Metropolitan City of Florence.



On the Apennine road system, they explain from Metrocittà, the towing of trailers is not recommended and the vehicles in transit must be equipped with winter devices mounted. A gradual improvement in weather conditions is expected starting from the evening. We remind you of the obligation to wear winter equipment and we recommend maximum attention when driving. (HANDLE).

