So far, few applications for hardship aid for heating costs in Saxony

Saxony’s Energy State Secretary Gerd Lippold appealed to landlords of apartments to apply for hardship aid for fuels such as wood pellets, coal, oil or liquid gas. “The application process at the Saxon Development Bank runs smoothly and is uncomplicated.” So that the social compensation for particularly high additional burdens also reaches the tenants, the owners of rented apartments should now apply for the aid. “Especially here, where people mostly rent their homes, that’s an important concern for us.”

