Social and community leaders receive training in raising and caring for boys and girls

The School of Health for social and community leaders, has about 400 students, is reaching the middle of its academic program, completing the first three of the six training modules.

More than 300 social and community leaders That trained through the School of Health that he arranged for them district administrationreceived from the Colombian Society of Pediatrics a day childcare academicunderstood as the set of good practices for raising and caring for childrenwith which they deepened their knowledge to continue their good work as Community Health Agents.

The agenda included topics such as healthy lifestyles; early development of the index of body mass in children, climate change and child health, and the presentation of integral concepts of healthy eating, among others.

This eighth day directed to the community, had the participation of the secretary of District HealthJorge Bernal Conde, and the president of the Magdalena Pediatric Society, Liliam Macías; where, in addition to the School of Health, community mothers and caregivers of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, ICBFwho received fFormation by teachers Alejandro Díaz, diabetes specialist doctor; Magister Lennin Florez and the doctors pediatricians Diana Martelo, Karen Preciado and Yaritza Cantillo.

The agenda included topics such as healthy lifestyles; early development of body mass index in children, climate change and child health.

Next Monday, August 7 and Tuesday, August 8, this program will reach 60 leaders of the Kogui indigenous community, sharing the Intercultural School of the Indigenous Reservation, with the participation of its authorities and the IPS Gonawindua.

