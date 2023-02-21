On February 18, Song Lewei, secretary of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee, went to Pizhou City and Tongshan District to investigate the rural grassroots party building work. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Xuzhou, fully implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, firmly grasp the clear direction of the grassroots, and deeply promote the “party building and strengthening foundation” promotion project , promote the overall progress and comprehensive strength of grassroots party organizations, build grassroots party organizations into a strong battle fortress for effectively realizing party leadership, and lead the overall revitalization of rural areas with high-quality party building. Deputy Mayor Gong Weifang participated in the event.

Rural grassroots party organizations are the foundation of the party’s overall work and combat effectiveness in the countryside. Song Lewei first came to Ganshan Village, Zhancheng Town, Pizhou City, and went deep into the village party-mass service center to have a cordial conversation with cadres and the masses to learn more about serving the people, industrial development, and income increase for the masses. Research and promote the work of party building at the grassroots level in rural areas. He pointed out that rural grassroots party organizations are the “last mile” to implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. It is necessary to do everything possible to increase the collective income of the village, combine its own development reality, give full play to the advantages of land, ecology and other resources, accelerate the construction of infrastructure, expand and strengthen characteristic industries, promote the brand of agricultural products, develop and strengthen the village collective economy according to local conditions, and drive villagers to increase their income and become rich. It is necessary to do a good job in people’s livelihood with heart and soul, pay close attention to the “urgent, difficult and anxious” of the masses, and orderly promote village environmental improvement and farm house improvement, so as to truly do good things well and do practical things. It is necessary to actively cultivate a new style of rural civilization, show a new atmosphere of rural civilization, promote the overall revitalization of the countryside, and accelerate development. It is necessary to focus on building the team of leaders of the village party organization, care about the growth of village cadres, improve the village-level organizational system led by the village party organization, continuously deepen rural governance, and promote the overall revitalization of the countryside through organizational revitalization.

Xianzhuang Village, Bayiji Town has reorganized a total of 140 mu of public space on the northern slope of Jingshan Mountain. The village has used the cleared land to actively explore a new model of village-enterprise joint construction, introduce ecological breeding projects, and develop the white-feathered broiler chicken breeding industry. Song Lewei walked into the newly-built breeding greenhouses to learn more about public space governance, project construction, future development, etc., and asked towns and villages to amplify the effectiveness of public space governance, accelerate the development of characteristic industries, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of the village collective and the masses, and stimulate the endogenous power of the overall revitalization of the countryside .

What problems did the village face? How active are the village cadres? In Wenliu Village, Fangcun Town, Tongshan District, Song Lewei carefully listened to reports on the sources of village collective income, the development of characteristic industries, and strengthening the village and enriching the people. After in-depth exchanges with town and village cadres, Song Lewei pointed out that industrial revitalization is the top priority of rural revitalization. On the basis of strictly adhering to the red line of cultivated land protection, we must speed up the adjustment of the agricultural industry structure, strengthen the brand awareness of agricultural products, focus on improving the added value of agricultural products, and promote the improvement of the quality and efficiency of the agricultural industry. It is necessary to coordinate and promote rural construction, scientifically organize and implement work such as farm house improvement and public space management, continuously improve rural infrastructure, and continue to improve the rural living environment, so that the appearance of the countryside will have new changes every year. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of rural customs and civilization, attach importance to the construction of family traditions and family education, and pass on and carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture such as respecting the old and loving the young, being kind and neighborly, and educate people with culture and culture, so that civilized rural customs can infiltrate the hearts of the people.

Song Lewei pointed out in the survey that we must adhere to the party’s political construction as the guide, educate and guide grassroots party organizations and party members, cadres and the masses to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, Achieve “two maintenance”. It is necessary to strengthen party building to lead rural revitalization, earnestly do a good job in the construction of grassroots party organization leaders, party cadres, and party members, implement professional management of grassroots cadres, and strive to improve the ability of rural “leaders” to enrich the people and strengthen the village. It is necessary to strengthen serving the people, give full play to the vanguard and exemplary role of grassroots party organizations and party members, do practical things and solve problems for the masses, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security. Party organizations at all levels must attach great importance to the work of grassroots party building, vigorously promote the spirit of “four dares”, care for grassroots cadres, take the initiative to solve problems for everyone, make them more motivated in their work and work harder, and strive to lead high-quality development with high-quality party building .

(Editors in charge: Zhou Mengjiao, Tang Lulu)

Share for more people to see