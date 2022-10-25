Home News Sospirolo – Labin, renewed thirty years of twinning
The twinning between Sospirolo and the Istrian town of Labin was celebrated and consolidated, exactly thirty years after the signing of the agreement. Yesterday in Piazza Segato the participation of middle school pupils was also very popular. According to the Administration, in fact, the local history and not only must be handed down to the younger generations, so that it does not risk being lost with the passage of time. Alongside the current mayor Mario De Bon and Sara Viel, municipal councilor with responsibility for twinning, there were also the other four first citizens who have ruled the municipality over the last thirty years: Renzo Poloni, Renzo Crosato, Massimo Tegner and Renato Moro. In particular, Poloni had signed the twinning on October 24, 1992.

Yesterday the president of the municipal council of Labin, Eni Modrusan, the president of the Italian community of Labin, Daniela Mohorovic, and the professor Tullio Vorano, honorary citizen of Sospirolo from 8 September 2019 and soul of the twinning arrived from the current Croatia. The events will continue on Friday at 8.45 pm at the Civic Center, giving space to the show signed by the Caraboa Teatro collective and entitled “Via Albona – A geography of memory”, with Francesca Botti and Nicola Ciaffoni. The same performance will also take place the day before, in the morning, exclusively for the pupils of the middle school in Sospirola.

