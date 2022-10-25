Home Health 27 October 2022: Medicine and art in dialogue – “Art tells the skin”
Health

27 October 2022: Medicine and art in dialogue – “Art tells the skin”

by admin
27 October 2022: Medicine and art in dialogue – “Art tells the skin”
news.google.com/apple-touch-icon.png”/>news.google.com/favicon-32×32.png” sizes=”32×32″/>news.google.com/favicon-16×16.png” sizes=”16×16″/>news.google.com/manifest.json”/>news.google.com/safari-pinned-tab.svg” color=”#4f5557″/>27 October 2022: Medicine and art in dialogue – “Art tells the skin” | City of Vercelli

Go to Content Reach the footer

When:

Thursday 27 October 2022, 5:30 pm

Dove:

Burgundy Museum

Antonio Burgundy, 4

13100

Vercelli
, VC

Description:

The first appointment of the cycle “Medicine and Art in dialogue” will be held Thursday 27 October 2022 at 5.30 pm at the Burgundy Museum of Vercelli with a meeting entitled “Art tells the skin“. The protagonist will be the dermatologist Tullio Silvestri with an intervention on theiconodiagnostics, the ability to observe and recognize the signs of certain pathologies in works of art. This technique is still valuable today and, coupled with new technologies, increases the agnostic capacity of doctors. A real “dermatological visit” guided through a rich repertoire of images of works of art not only from the Vercelli collection but also of portraits from international art. Dr. Silvestri has served for more than 30 years in the Dermatology Division of the S. Andrea Hospital in Vercelli and in health and private facilities. He currently works as a freelancer and as a consultant for the LIL Tela Foundation Edo Tempia. He loves music, art, photography and reading. Free admission but with reservation mandatory al 389.2116858 .

See also  Happiness, a word to remember: even in the time of Covid










You may also like

at 52 he surrendered to the ruthless disease

“The hybrid virus that blends influenza and RSV...

Supplements, another recall of the lots of a...

Alzheimer’s, now there is proof: magnetic stimulation slows...

Listeria, suspected case in Genoa. ASL checks on...

Covid, more heart attack risk after infection: high...

The “deception” of the family doctor for a...

Pancreatic cancer, the symptoms not to be overlooked...

Dorothea Wierer interview 2022: “So I prepare for...

“Add life to the years. #IlVaccinoConta ”: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy