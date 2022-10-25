The first appointment of the cycle “Medicine and Art in dialogue” will be held Thursday 27 October 2022 at 5.30 pm at the Burgundy Museum of Vercelli with a meeting entitled “Art tells the skin“. The protagonist will be the dermatologist Tullio Silvestri with an intervention on theiconodiagnostics, the ability to observe and recognize the signs of certain pathologies in works of art. This technique is still valuable today and, coupled with new technologies, increases the agnostic capacity of doctors. A real “dermatological visit” guided through a rich repertoire of images of works of art not only from the Vercelli collection but also of portraits from international art. Dr. Silvestri has served for more than 30 years in the Dermatology Division of the S. Andrea Hospital in Vercelli and in health and private facilities. He currently works as a freelancer and as a consultant for the LIL Tela Foundation Edo Tempia. He loves music, art, photography and reading. Free admission but with reservation mandatory al 389.2116858 .