Home News Soudade Kaadan narrates a scene from Nezhou. The hole in the sky (Video)
News

Soudade Kaadan narrates a scene from Nezhou. The hole in the sky (Video)

by admin
Soudade Kaadan narrates a scene from Nezhou. The hole in the sky (Video)

“For me in this scene it was important to show that the sea is a mythical and utopian image, the symbol of something that doesn’t exist,” says Soudade Kaadan, director of Nezhou. The hole in the sky. “When we shot it I realized that the young actress Hala Zein was capable of doing anything, because during these very complicated shoots she was completely serene”.

The film is set during the Syrian civil war, in Damascus. It tells the story of a family who decide to stay in the besieged area, avoiding the uncertain life of refugees.

Soudade Kaadan is a Syrian director born in France. Her first feature film is The day I lost my shadow (2018). Nezhou. The hole in the sky it was presented in Venice, in the Orizzonti extra section, winning the prize awarded by the public.

See also  Found the missing helicopter in Foggia, no survivors

You may also like

Santa Giustina, split in addition, Deputy Bortolin is...

Wang Sicong’s suspension of detention for beating people...

VAT pre-compiled, wider audience and experimentation extended to...

Teaching and learning with cooperative learning

Matteo Richetti stricken by illness in the Chamber:...

Fire in an apartment in Orsago, father saves...

When Hao Peng participated in the deliberation of...

Assisi, tragedy during a hunting trip: 24-year-old football...

Collision with an ambulance that ends up in...

Civil service a tender for 88 young workers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy