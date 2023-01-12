“For me in this scene it was important to show that the sea is a mythical and utopian image, the symbol of something that doesn’t exist,” says Soudade Kaadan, director of Nezhou. The hole in the sky. “When we shot it I realized that the young actress Hala Zein was capable of doing anything, because during these very complicated shoots she was completely serene”.

The film is set during the Syrian civil war, in Damascus. It tells the story of a family who decide to stay in the besieged area, avoiding the uncertain life of refugees.

Soudade Kaadan is a Syrian director born in France. Her first feature film is The day I lost my shadow (2018). Nezhou. The hole in the sky it was presented in Venice, in the Orizzonti extra section, winning the prize awarded by the public.