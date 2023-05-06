Sparrowhawks of Togo: the staff of the senior selection takes over the controls of the U23

The members of the technical staff of the U23 national team were dismissed from their functions on April 28 by the Executive Committee of the Togolese Football Federation (FTF).

“This decision is a result of the persistent crisis of confidence within this staff since his appointment and which was accentuated during the participation of the National U23 Team in the 4-a-side tournament in Morocco, from March 20 to 28, 2023″, explains a press release from the Secretary General of the FTF published this Friday.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The Togolese Football Federation, which has just terminated the functions of the 7 members of the U23 technical staff, has also decided to entrust the management of the Olympic selection (U23) to the staff of selection A.

Long before the appointment of the technical and medical staff in May 2022, the U23 selection was managed temporarily by the staff of the national selection A led by the Portuguese technician Paulo Duarte. And according to the press release, the current staff of the senior selection takes over.