With the eyes of a cyclist, Caracol gets ready for the Giro

Julian Andres Santa

Today the initial pedal stroke of the 106th version of the Giro d’Italia will take place, an outstanding world event that will run until May 28 and where the Caracol channel will bring all the emotions from start to finish, with a luxury roster made up of the Mexican Georgina Ruíz, better known as Goga, accompanied by former Colombian cyclist Santiago Botero, Ricardo Orrego and Jhon Jaime Osorio.

‘With the eyes of a cyclist’

This is how in the prelude to the start of the three great cycling, Caracol Televisión officially launched the documentary ‘Con ojos de cyclist’, a valuable audiovisual piece that narrates, from the voice of its own protagonists, how this discipline has become one of the most representative sports in the country thanks to the triumphs, the discipline and feats of great athletes such as: Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Rigoberto Urán, María Luisa Calle, ‘Cochise’ Rodríguez and Santiago Botero, among others.

Four Colombians present

As is traditional, Colombia will have its stamp on this event where, with the passage of time, it has earned its space and respect at an international level. On this occasion, four of our beetles will seek to continue that heritage in the best way. They are: Santiago Buitrago from Bahrain Victorious, Rigoberto Urán from EF Education, Fernando Gaviria and Einer Rubio from Movistar Team.

Rigo, our candidate

The organization of the Giro d’Italia recalled the second places obtained by Rigoberto Urán in the 2013 and 2014 editions, which is why they classify him among the favorites to fight for the general classification and lead the Colombians in one of the three greats of the cycling.

Favorites to the title

Primor Roglic: The Slovenian is one of the main favorites to win the Giro title, which also becomes one of his greatest motivations since this trophy is missing from his extensive record.

Remco Evenepoel: The 23-year-old Belgian, current winner of the Vuelta a España, leads with Roglic the battle to be the champion. This will be his second participation in the Giro d’Italia after the one in 2021 and later the fall suffered in the Giro de Lombardy.

Geraint Thomas: The experienced 36-year-old British cyclist is the standard-bearer for the older generation that has been losing prominence to the younger generation, but just like wine, Thomas continues to improve over the years and comes from being on the podium in the Tour de France, for what he still does not think about ending his successful career.

This will be stage 1

The initial fraction will begin with a individual time trial that will have a 19.6 kilometer route starting from the Costa dei Trabocchi. The test will be completely flat until the last meters, where a climb of 1,300m at 5.4% will determine the time of the participants.

DData on the participation of Colombians in the Giro d’Italia

1. The first of ours to debut in this contest was Martín Emilio ‘Cochise’ Rodríguez, when he participated in 1973, achieving victory in stage 15.

2. ‘Cochise’ opened the way for the Colombians, for which stage winners such as Lucho Herrera on two occasions, Oliverio Rincón, Fabio Parra, among others, later appeared.

3. Nairo Quintana was the first Colombian to become champion of the Giro d’Italia in 2014 at the age of 24. Seven years later, Egan Bernal followed in his footsteps and made history in 2021 by winning the second title of this competition for our country.

4. The one who has won the most stages is Fernando Gaviria with five wins: four in 2017 and one in 2019. He is followed by Lucho Herrera with three, as are Nairo Quintana and Esteban Chaves.

5. The most recent Colombian to win a stage is Santiago Buitrago last year, who on this occasion will also be present at the Giro d’Italia, so he will seek to continue adding victories.