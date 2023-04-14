Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf called an emergency session of the Assembly today.

Web Desk: According to sources, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has called an emergency meeting of the Assembly at 5 pm today.

Sources say that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Parliament House.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court has ordered the Governor State Bank to release funds directly to the Election Commission for the election in Punjab.