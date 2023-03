In a presidium meeting on Wednesday, the SPÖ decided how to conduct its member survey on the party chairmanship (see video above). What is fixed is that the survey will start on April 24th, i.e. one day after the Salzburg elections, and will run until May 10th. On June 3, the presidency question is to be finally clarified at a federal party conference. Any party member can compete.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook