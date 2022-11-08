STRAMBINO

Slowdowns and inconveniences at least until the end of November on state road 26. We must be patient: in the section between the intersection for Cerone and the cemetery, work has been underway for a few days for the reconstruction and lengthening of the sidewalk as well as the construction of the quays waiting for the bus. Traffic is regulated by a traffic light system and an alternating one-way street, the municipality estimates that it will remain so at least until the end of November. The first lot, currently underway, concerns the reconstruction of the bus waiting shelters on both sides of the road, and the safety measures, from kilometer 23 and 200 to kilometer 23 and 900, and of the area of ​​about 200 meters, of the section Strambinese of the state road 26 Chivasso-Aosta, and the completion of the existing sidewalk section, which connects the bus waiting area with the entrance to the access road to Cerone. After that, the works on the second lot will begin relating to the most complex part of the entire intervention: the reconstruction of the approximately 700 meters of the sidewalk section between the cemetery and the town of the capital, which will require more weeks of work and will cause an inevitable, further slowdown of the vehicular traffic in that section of the state road 26. The entire safety intervention of the state road 26 amounts to about 203 thousand euros (divided into two parts, since, in addition to the construction of the sidewalks on the roadside, all the hydraulic subsoil regulation works). To this figure must be added another 7 thousand euros, not subject to a discount, for a total cost of the intervention of 210 thousand euros.

These works, as anticipated by the municipal councilor Serena Grassino, will be followed in 2023 by a new economic commitment of about 100 thousand euros, planned for the construction of the pedestrian sidewalk also on the opposite side to the one currently under construction, which leads to 370 thousand euros. overall the municipal expenditure invested in the two-year period for the safety of the vehicular traffic and above all of the pedestrian traffic along the Strambinese section of the state road 26 Chivasso-Aosta. –

Sandro ronchetti