In the new year, how to promote the steady growth of industry and create a new situation in the industrial scene of Chinese-style modernization in Hebei? In today’s column “Steadying the Economy and Promoting Development with Strong Confidence Authoritative Interviews”, let’s take a look at our reporter’s exclusive interview with Fu Zhenbo, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology.

In 2022, the province’s industry and information system will conscientiously implement the spirit of the second and third plenary sessions of the 10th Provincial Party Committee, emancipate the mind, forge ahead, take enterprise services and create model institutions as the starting point, and go all out to invest in projects to promote development. Industrial economy The main goals are all completed, better than the whole country, and the ranking is moved forward.

Fu Zhenbo, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology:

The industrial operation is progressing steadily, and the country and our province are promoting a package of policies to stabilize the economy. The added value of the industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 5.5% year-on-year, and the contribution rate to the province’s national economic growth reached 35.5%, ranking first among the three industries. . The project construction was stepped up and accelerated, and the “project tackling year” activity was solidly carried out. The annual industrial investment increased by 12.9% year-on-year, becoming the first engine to stimulate the province’s fixed asset investment.

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is of great significance to do a good job in this year’s industrial and informatization work. Fu Zhenbo said that the province’s industrial information system will follow the deployment of the third plenary session of the tenth provincial party committee and the “two sessions” of the province, with high-quality development as the theme, new industrialization as the main line, and firmly grasp the requirements of “stable high, fast implementation and new”, Promote the industrial economy to achieve an effective improvement in quality and a reasonable increase in quantity.

We have formulated the “leader” of manufacturing strong provinces and county-level characteristic industrial clusters, “global design · Xiongan release · manufacturing in Hebei”, three major Chinese-style modern Hebei industrial scene action plans, and nine major industries such as advanced steel and high-end equipment. The leading industrial work plan will comprehensively promote the transformation of industrial quality, efficiency and power in our province.

Fu Zhenbo said that the province’s industrial and information system is full of confidence in creating a new situation in the Chinese-style modernization of Hebei’s industrial scene. Focusing on the three major industrial scenarios of Chinese-style modernization in Hebei and the nine leading industrial industries, the provincial industry and information technology department will focus on implementing the “Breakthrough Year of Investment Promotion” action, innovation ability improvement action, digital empowerment action, leading industry expansion action, and county-level characteristic industrial clusters this year. The six major actions of the “leader” enterprise cultivation action and the “specialized, special and new” enterprise cultivation action will accelerate the construction of scene projects and ensure that the goals and tasks are supported and can be implemented.

Implement the “Breakthrough Year of Investment Promotion” action, implement 10,000 industrial projects and more than 5,000 technological transformation projects throughout the year; implement the leading industry expansion action, one industry, one plan, one industry, one special class; make advanced steel and green chemical industry better and stronger 4 advantageous industries including health food, modern textile, etc.; cultivate and strengthen 5 emerging industries including high-end equipment, new materials, new generation information technology, biomedicine and new energy.

To accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, we must adhere to the leadership of innovation and promote the precise docking of technology and industry. Fu Zhenbo said that in 2023, the Provincial Industry and Information Technology System will implement the cultivation of “leader” enterprises in county-level characteristic industrial clusters, and strive to have more than 200 “leader” enterprises in county-level characteristic industrial clusters, and more than 90 clusters with over 10 billion yuan. ; Through the implementation of the “specialized, special and new” enterprise cultivation action, promote the full coverage of specialized, special and new “little giant” enterprise science and technology missions with technical needs, identify 10,000 innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, and cultivate “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises There are 1,000 enterprises, striving to create more than 100 national specialized and new “little giants”.

In 2023, the province’s industrial and information system will further emancipate the mind, forge ahead, vigorously advocate doing it right away, work hard, and strive to create a new situation in the Chinese-style modern Hebei industrial scene with an indomitable attitude of struggle and a never-slack spirit.