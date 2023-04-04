Status: 4/4/2023 6:30 p.m Two new one and two-star restaurants in the north – and tears in Hamburg, Aerzen, Kiel and Timmendorfer Strand: On Tuesday, the Michelin Guide announced the awards for 2023.

The gourmet critics awarded a total of 53 stars to 40 restaurants in northern Germany. Two of them received the highest possible award of three stars: “The Table Kevin Fehling” and the “Aqua” by Sven Elverfeld in Wolfsburg. For the 15th time in a row, the chef was awarded top marks for his cooking skills. A total of 334 restaurants were awarded the coveted stars nationwide – more than ever before.

Four stars are added, four are taken away

Houses in Hamburg and Lower Saxony were also able to cheer when it came to new stars: The “Votum” in Hanover with Benjamin Gallein as the chef at the stove has risen from one to two stars – just like the “Lakeside” in Hamburg with chef Julian Stowasser. The “IKO” restaurant in Osnabrück and the “haebel” in Hamburg were newly honored with a star. In the Hanseatic city, jubilation and tears are close together this Tuesday – because a few kilometers away the “Petit Amour” no longer has a star. It shares the fate of the “Gourmet Restaurant in the Schlosshotel Münchhausen” in Aerzen in Lower Saxony – and with two restaurants in Schleswig-Holstein: The “Ahlmanns” in Kiel and the “Balthazar” in Timmendorfer Strand have each lost their only star.

A new two-star restaurant for Lower Saxony

In Lower Saxony – after the only three-star location in Wolfsburg – the state capital is increasingly becoming a hotspot for gourmets: Hanover now has two two-star and one one-star restaurants to offer. The “Jante” restaurant was able to defend its two stars (and also won another coveted award, the “Service Award”). In addition, there is the new two-star hotel “Votum” – and the “Handwerk”, which also keeps its star. The state capital of Osnabrück follows closely with three one-star restaurants: the newly awarded “IKO”, the “Friedrich” and the “Kesselhaus”. A total of eleven starred restaurants are currently listed in Lower Saxony – as in the previous year:

“Aqua”, Wolfsburg (three stars)

“Jante”, Hanover (Two stars)

“Votum”, Hanover (Two stars, one of them new)

“Apicius”, Bad Zwischenahn (One Star)

“sterneck”, Cuxhaven (one star)

“Genießer Stube”, Friedland (one star)

“Craft”, Hanover (one star)

“Seesteg”, Insel Norderney (One Star)

“Friedrich”, Osnabrück (One Star)

“IKO”, Osnabrück (One star, newly awarded)

“Kesselhaus”, Osnabrück (One Star)

Ten starred restaurants in Hamburg

In addition to the three-star hotel “The Table” by star chef Kevin Fehling, the Hanseatic city has the most two-star restaurants in the north. The Michelin Guide currently lists a total of four hotels: In addition to the newly added “Lakeside”, the “100/200 Kitchen”, the “bianc” and the “Haerlin” were able to defend their two stars. There are also five restaurants, each with one star:

“The Table Kevin Fehling” (Three Stars)

“J100/200 Kitchen” (Two Stars)

“bianc” (two stars)

“Haerlin” (Two Stars)

“Lakeside” (Two stars, one new)

“haebel” (one star, newly awarded)

“Jellyfish” (One Star)

“Landhaus Scherrer” (One Star)

“Allspice” (One Star)

“Zeik” (One Star)

Three times two stars, eight times one in Schleswig-Holstein

Schleswig-Holstein has two fewer starred restaurants than in the previous year: Timmendorfer Strand has only one starred restaurant, the “Orangerie”, while the state capital Kiel has none. This means that Schleswig-Holstein has a total of eleven hotels that have been awarded one or two stars by the Michelin Guide. But they were all able to defend their stars from the previous year:

“Meierei Dirk Luther”, Glücksburg (two stars)

“Söl’ring Hof”, Rantum on Sylt (two stars)

“Courtier”, Wangels (Two stars)

“Das Grace”, Flensburg (One Star)

“KAI3”, Hörnum on Sylt (one star)

“Wullenwever”, Lübeck (One Star)

“Restaurant 1797”, Panker (One Star)

“DiVa”, Scharbeutz (One Star)

“Orangerie”, Timmendorfer Strand (One Star)

“BODENDORF’S”, Tinnum on Sylt (one star)

“Alt Wyk”, Wyk auf Föhr (One Star)

Mecklenburg-West Pomerania with eight star restaurants

The Michelin Guide in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania does not list three or two-star restaurants, but does list a few one-star restaurants. Nothing has changed compared to 2022. All of the restaurants that received awards last year were able to defend their award:

“Friedrich Franz”, Bad Doberan

“Freustil”, Binz on Rügen

“Baltic Sea Lounge”, Dierhagen

“Old School – Classroom”, Feldberger Seenlandschaft

“Kulmeck by Tom Wickboldt”, Heringsdorf (Usedom)

“The O’ROOM”, Heringsdorf (Usedom)

“I know a house by the lake”, Krakow am See

“Gutshaus Stolpe”, Stolpe

