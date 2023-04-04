Status: 4/4/2023 6:30 p.m
Two new one and two-star restaurants in the north – and tears in Hamburg, Aerzen, Kiel and Timmendorfer Strand: On Tuesday, the Michelin Guide announced the awards for 2023.
The gourmet critics awarded a total of 53 stars to 40 restaurants in northern Germany. Two of them received the highest possible award of three stars: “The Table Kevin Fehling” and the “Aqua” by Sven Elverfeld in Wolfsburg. For the 15th time in a row, the chef was awarded top marks for his cooking skills. A total of 334 restaurants were awarded the coveted stars nationwide – more than ever before.
Four stars are added, four are taken away
Houses in Hamburg and Lower Saxony were also able to cheer when it came to new stars: The “Votum” in Hanover with Benjamin Gallein as the chef at the stove has risen from one to two stars – just like the “Lakeside” in Hamburg with chef Julian Stowasser. The “IKO” restaurant in Osnabrück and the “haebel” in Hamburg were newly honored with a star. In the Hanseatic city, jubilation and tears are close together this Tuesday – because a few kilometers away the “Petit Amour” no longer has a star. It shares the fate of the “Gourmet Restaurant in the Schlosshotel Münchhausen” in Aerzen in Lower Saxony – and with two restaurants in Schleswig-Holstein: The “Ahlmanns” in Kiel and the “Balthazar” in Timmendorfer Strand have each lost their only star.
A new two-star restaurant for Lower Saxony
In Lower Saxony – after the only three-star location in Wolfsburg – the state capital is increasingly becoming a hotspot for gourmets: Hanover now has two two-star and one one-star restaurants to offer. The “Jante” restaurant was able to defend its two stars (and also won another coveted award, the “Service Award”). In addition, there is the new two-star hotel “Votum” – and the “Handwerk”, which also keeps its star. The state capital of Osnabrück follows closely with three one-star restaurants: the newly awarded “IKO”, the “Friedrich” and the “Kesselhaus”. A total of eleven starred restaurants are currently listed in Lower Saxony – as in the previous year:
- “Aqua”, Wolfsburg (three stars)
- “Jante”, Hanover (Two stars)
- “Votum”, Hanover (Two stars, one of them new)
- “Apicius”, Bad Zwischenahn (One Star)
- “sterneck”, Cuxhaven (one star)
- “Genießer Stube”, Friedland (one star)
- “Craft”, Hanover (one star)
- “Seesteg”, Insel Norderney (One Star)
- “Friedrich”, Osnabrück (One Star)
- “IKO”, Osnabrück (One star, newly awarded)
- “Kesselhaus”, Osnabrück (One Star)
Ten starred restaurants in Hamburg
In addition to the three-star hotel “The Table” by star chef Kevin Fehling, the Hanseatic city has the most two-star restaurants in the north. The Michelin Guide currently lists a total of four hotels: In addition to the newly added “Lakeside”, the “100/200 Kitchen”, the “bianc” and the “Haerlin” were able to defend their two stars. There are also five restaurants, each with one star:
- “The Table Kevin Fehling” (Three Stars)
- “J100/200 Kitchen” (Two Stars)
- “bianc” (two stars)
- “Haerlin” (Two Stars)
- “Lakeside” (Two stars, one new)
- “haebel” (one star, newly awarded)
- “Jellyfish” (One Star)
- “Landhaus Scherrer” (One Star)
- “Allspice” (One Star)
- “Zeik” (One Star)
Three times two stars, eight times one in Schleswig-Holstein
Schleswig-Holstein has two fewer starred restaurants than in the previous year: Timmendorfer Strand has only one starred restaurant, the “Orangerie”, while the state capital Kiel has none. This means that Schleswig-Holstein has a total of eleven hotels that have been awarded one or two stars by the Michelin Guide. But they were all able to defend their stars from the previous year:
- “Meierei Dirk Luther”, Glücksburg (two stars)
- “Söl’ring Hof”, Rantum on Sylt (two stars)
- “Courtier”, Wangels (Two stars)
- “Das Grace”, Flensburg (One Star)
- “KAI3”, Hörnum on Sylt (one star)
- “Wullenwever”, Lübeck (One Star)
- “Restaurant 1797”, Panker (One Star)
- “DiVa”, Scharbeutz (One Star)
- “Orangerie”, Timmendorfer Strand (One Star)
- “BODENDORF’S”, Tinnum on Sylt (one star)
- “Alt Wyk”, Wyk auf Föhr (One Star)
Mecklenburg-West Pomerania with eight star restaurants
The Michelin Guide in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania does not list three or two-star restaurants, but does list a few one-star restaurants. Nothing has changed compared to 2022. All of the restaurants that received awards last year were able to defend their award:
- “Friedrich Franz”, Bad Doberan
- “Freustil”, Binz on Rügen
- “Baltic Sea Lounge”, Dierhagen
- “Old School – Classroom”, Feldberger Seenlandschaft
- “Kulmeck by Tom Wickboldt”, Heringsdorf (Usedom)
- “The O’ROOM”, Heringsdorf (Usedom)
- “I know a house by the lake”, Krakow am See
- “Gutshaus Stolpe”, Stolpe
