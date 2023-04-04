The Pope recently received Ms. Kristo, President of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina. President Cristo then held talks with senior officials of the Holy See State Council. Topics for conversation include the need for an inclusive dialogue between the different forces in the country and the extension of the European Union.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received the President of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Council of Ministers Borjana Krišto in the Vatican on April 3. Afterwards, Chairman Cristo met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary General of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See State Council.

The announcement from the Vatican Press Office noted that during the cordial talks held in the Vatican’s State Council, the two sides expressed their appreciation for the positive bilateral relationship and the contribution of the local Church to society. In this context, the parties addressed in particular the situation of the Catholic community and several unresolved issues in Church-State relations.

During the talks, the two sides referred to the current internal situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and reiterated “the need to promote judicial-social equality among citizens of all nationalities in the country, and the importance of an inclusive dialogue between all politicians for the common good of Bosnia and Herzegovina”. Finally, the two sides mentioned the topic of EU expansion and expressed satisfaction with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s acquisition of candidate country status.

