Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 24 (Reporters Liu Yang and Wang Junbao) On the 24th, the launching ceremony of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season with the theme of “Strive for a New Era and Start a New Journey of Ice and Snow Sports” was held in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province.

The launch ceremony of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season is hosted by the State Sports General Administration and the Heilongjiang Provincial People’s Government. Set up branch venues in other places. The theme of this year’s ice and snow season is “Strive for a New Era, Start a New Journey of Ice and Snow Sports“, organize and guide a series of mass ice and snow events across the country in a focused and hierarchical manner.

Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration, and Xu Qin, secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, attended the launching ceremony. Liu Guoyong, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, said in his speech that the launch of this year’s public ice and snow season will fully stimulate the new impetus for the popularization and development of ice and snow sports, fully demonstrate the new vitality of ice and snow sports in the process of accelerating the construction of a sports power, and make China‘s ice and snow power in sports. More dazzling brilliance blooms in the construction of a strong country.

IOC President Bach delivered a speech via video. He said: “Today, all Chinese winter sports enthusiasts gather together. You are an important part of writing this great chapter in Olympic history. As the great Winter Olympic legacy you have created, I would like to encourage you to continue to work with you. Share this Olympic spirit with your friends and family. Most importantly, enjoy the snow season and have fun.”

On that day, the Songhua River was full of snow, with dragon boats on ice, ice plates, snow globes, snow kites, and snow battles… People played and played in the ice and snow, forming a unique and beautiful winter scenery in the Northland. The “Nature Exploration” Ice and Snow Games, the National Snow Bike Open, the National Short Track Rally Championship and other ice and snow events have fully demonstrated Heilongjiang’s profound ice and snow heritage and diverse ice and snow styles.

The series of activities of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season will continue until April 2023. There are 1,499 mass ice and snow events at all levels and various national or regional linkages planned across the country.