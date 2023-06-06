Start refund of tickets for the match Alianza vs Fas

The process of refunding the money for the tickets purchased for the Alianza-FAS match will take place at the Cuscatlán stadium ticket office on two dates.

The first dates will be from Wednesday, June 7 to 9, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The second dates will be Wednesday June 14 and Thursday June 15 at the same time.

In this way, the Consumer Ombudsman guarantees the refund of money to those who purchased tickets for the match that was suspended due to negligence, which cost the lives of 12 people in the match between Alianza and FAS.

At the same time, the Ombudsman’s Office makes WhatsApp 7844-1482 and the call center available to the public through telephone 910, so that they can report breaches or abuses during the process of reversal of payments in violation of the provisions of the Law on Consumer protection.

The authorities remind providers that refusing to refund the money when the consumer exercises their right to withdraw, retract or reverse payments is a very serious violation of the Consumer Protection Law.