Hamburg-Shooting.jpeg © 2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

The Europe Central Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement:

“It was with great sadness that we learned of last night’s accident in Hamburg. On behalf of the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe, we express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. We mourn with those who have lost a loved one. We pray for all who have been affected in any way by this heartbreaking tragedy and hope that comfort and peace will in due time overcome the pain and fear.”

The Presidency of the Central Europe Area

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Massimo De Feo

Elder Erich W. Kopischke

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud