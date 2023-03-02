In response to devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the Europe Central Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints today released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of many lives due to the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria. We express our love and support to the people of those countries who are facing this terrible tragedy.

Together with Latter-day Saints across Europe, we pray for those who must now begin to recover from this disaster. The Church is currently reaching out to other relief organizations, both globally and locally, to offer assistance.

The Presidency of the Central Europe Area

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Massimo De Feo

Elder Erich W. Kopischke

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud