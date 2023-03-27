General Henry Sanabria, director of the Colombian National Police, has generated great controversy after stating in an interview that at least 12,000 uniformed officers of the institution have HIV.

Sanabria assured that the LGBTIQ community is large within the police and that the lack of sexual health education is responsible for the high number of HIV infections. These claims have been criticized by representatives of the LGBTIQ community, who demand respect and reject stigmatization.

Likewise, General Sanabria spoke about condom use and assured that, personally, he does not agree with its use because he considers it a “abortive methodespecially for those married in the Church, because one of the marriage promises is to accept the children they God will send you.”

On the other hand, the General Director of the National Police spoke about the exorcisms carried out in the institution, stating that he has seen the presence of the devil on several occasions and that exorcisms are necessary to combat evil. He even claimed that “It is a very complex issue. Just by mentioning it already the evil one gets angry”.

The statements by General Henry Sanabria have generated great controversy in the country and have been criticized by various organizations, including the LGBTIQ community, which has demanded respect and recognition of their rights, while others have rejected the official’s religious position. and they have asked that their beliefs not influence their work at the head of the institution.

Faced with these revelations, President Gustavo Petro affirmed that, although he respects the general’s religious beliefs, it is important to separate religious practice from the functions of a public and State official. Therefore, the religious belief of an official should not affect the constitutional development of a public function.

Finally, the Colombian president concluded “I have not received any complaints so far, but we are going to discuss it with him personally. One thing is the personal attitude towards any belief, another thing is when in the exercise of public function a belief is placed above the norm.

With these words, President Petro seeks to reassure the Colombian population and reiterate his commitment to compliance with the rules and respect for religious freedom.