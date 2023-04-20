STEIBI adjusts details for its Ordinary General Assembly

The Union of Workers of the Itaipu Binacional Company – Paraguayan side (STEIBI) is preparing to hold the Ordinary General Assembly for the study and consideration of the report and balance corresponding to the period 2022, as well as the study and consideration of the 2023 Budget approved by the Magna Assembly.

The Board of Directors of the STEIBI Union in ordinary session put for consideration the Activities Report for the Year 2022, based on compliance with the Social Bylaws, the Labor Code, international agreements and the current CCCT.

The general secretary of STEIBI, Lic. Miguel Testti Pera, stated that in the management of the members of the Board of Directors for the 2023-2025 period, accountability is not only an obligation imposed by law in compliance with legal and statutory formalities, “It is also a commitment and a moral duty based on the values ​​that we preach and practice every day,” he said.

AHe also stated that “we have responsibly and with good judgment taken care of all the commitments assumed and those that will come, under the concept of transparency and honesty in the management of resources, always thinking about the well-being of our associates and their families,” he specified. .

For his part, Mr. Rodrigo Orué, Finance Secretary of STEIBI, said that unity, dialogue and consensus constitute the best way to achieve all the objectives outlined, as well as the execution of the strategic plan of investments, growth in infrastructure, union activities and sports, social and recreational events that support the management of the current administration.

The Ordinary General Assembly will be held next Monday, April 24 at the facilities of the STEIBI Social Complex, located in area 8 of Ciudad del Este. The directors expect a massive presence of the Entity’s corporate mass, taking into account that STEIBI is the most representative union within Itaipu Binacional.