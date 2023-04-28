STEIBI held its Ordinary General Assembly

With the full support of the corporate mass to the Board of Directors for the 2023-2025 period, the Itaipu Binacional Company Workers Union (STEIBI) held the Ordinary General Assembly with the approval of the 2022 report and balance and the 2023 budget.

Pursuant to art. 11th, 12th and 18th of the Bylaws, the Assembly was opened, consideration of the Report and balance of the year 2022, election of a president of the Assembly, two secretaries and two members of the assembly for the signing of the minutes, report of the trustees , consideration of the annual budget corresponding to 2023, in addition to various matters.

The Ordinary General Assembly was held in the STEIBI Events Room with a large number of worker members from all Itaipu Binacional departments and departments, who highlighted the open door and transparency policy of the current Board of Directors for the 2023-2025 period.

“A historic day where

the strength of STEIBI was seen”

Lic. Miguel Testti, Secretary General, made a detailed summary of the main activities of 2022, in addition to Eng. Rodrigo Orué, Secretary of Finance, who was in charge of presenting expenses, expenses, physical investments and executed works.

“A historic day, the strength and quality of this Union is sustained by the number of its associates. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to tell you that we are satisfied to do a job that our colleagues like, who gave a judicious opinion of our management, because with virtues and defects we continue forward”, expressed Mr. Testti.

He also pointed out that STEIBI as a union must be strengthened for the coming challenges, “Our strength is the unity of all the Itaipu Binacional partners. We have to be prepared for what is coming, ”she emphasized.

Testti also highlighted the discipline and sense of belonging of the associates who always attend the calls of the Assemblies to deal with issues that are part of the common interests in union, administrative, accounting and financial issues.

“Massive participation of colleagues”

Eng. Rodrigo Orué, Secretary of Finance, expressed his joy at the convening of the Assembly “a massive participation of the colleagues who placed their trust by approving all the projects that we made available. We also put into consideration everything we did in the 2022 period and the response has been extraordinary,” said the trade unionist.

At another time, Eng. Orué highlighted the role of comptrollers that each associate has been fulfilling, “What is pleasing is that each partner fulfills their role as comptroller and that makes us great and forces us to carry out our work well at the head of STEIBI” he added.

“We value and support everything that is being done”

Juan Carlos Ruiz Diaz, an Itaipu Binacional employee and associate, appreciated the management of the current Board of Directors, asking his colleagues to support what is being done well for the benefit of each family, celebrating the empowerment of associates to the mission, vision and values that the STEIBI proclaims and above all the renewed vote of confidence to the Board of Directors, Council and Syndicate in this mandate period 2023-2025.