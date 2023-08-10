Home » STEIBI promotes free Advanced English course
by admin
STEIBI promotes free Advanced English course

Registration for the free course is open, with limited places.

The Union of Workers of the Itaipu Binacional Company (STEIBI) makes its facilities available to citizens to study the Modular Advanced English Course free of charge, thanks to the strategic alliance with the SNPP, regional Alto Paraná. It is an excellent opportunity to study English and join the hundreds of young people and adults who are receiving training and job training with duly certified instructors.

The course begins on Monday, August 14 and will be held face-to-face, with classes from Monday to Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. More information 0975-434800, STEIBI secretariat.

This is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, the Trade Union of Workers of the Binational Itaipú Company, the National Professional Promotion Service (SNPP) in support of education and training of middle management and technical careers.

Website: https://pressroom.steibi.org/

Hourly load: 100 hours.

Venue: STEIBI, Las Orquídeas y Macheteros del Chaco, Area 8, Ciudad del Este.

