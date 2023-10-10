Stella Maris Vocal Group highlighted at the Fermo National Choral Competition

Just 24 hours after the recognition of the San Michele Prize, the Maestro Paola Stivaletta and the Stella Maris Polyphonic Choir have achieved another important national result.

Il Stella Maris Vocal Group directed by Paola Stivaletta received a flattering rating on Sunday 8 October third place at the XIII National Choral Competition “Città di Fermo” in the Vocal Groups and Ancient Music section.

Prestigious choral groups from Vasto, Monza, Udine, Pordenone, Cagliari (2 choirs), Rome, Trento were present at the important event.

The in-depth study and study of the performance technique of ancient music were particularly appreciated by qualified jury (masters Marco Berrini, Francesco Grigolo, Luca Scaccabarozzi, Walter Testolin, Cinzia Zanon), who thus wanted to reward the Vasto choir with a place on the podium.

The resumption of the national activity of the Stella Maris Polyphonic Choir of Vasto resumes with the best auspices.

To greater things!

