“Steyr has too few continuous cycle paths”

“Our everyday cyclists”: Christoph Koppler (51), commercial administration employee

Above all, cycling is fairly uncomplicated and cheap, says Christoph Koppler. For environmental reasons, the 51-year-old can often be seen on his standard route from City Point Steyr to the shops along Ennser Straße.

“Unfortunately, there aren’t enough continuous cycle paths within Steyr,” says the employee, who also advocates a better separation of footpaths and cycle paths as well as sensible bicycle parking facilities in the city center. “Everything in the Nordic countries is designed to be cyclist-friendly. I would like to see these optimal cycling conditions approached.”

we introduce people who have discovered the bike for themselves.

