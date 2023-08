The Serie A teams made no mistake on their debut in the Coppa Italia. Genoa struggled against Modena: they finished 4-3 at Ferraris with a brace on Retegui’s debut, scoring after 32 seconds. Easy debut for Udinese who score 4 goals against Catanzaro, while an own goal from Canestrelli is enough for Frosinone to fold Pisa. Finally, Bologna wins the derby against Cesena thanks to goals from rookie Corazza (born in 2004) and Zirkzee

THE COMPLETE BOARD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook