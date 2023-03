In exactly two weeks the time has come: The Petz couple, who are currently ordaining at the Admont health center, will stop. They were the only general practitioners in the 5,000-person community. After several advertisements for three general practitioner positions – the last one just ended – no one has applied. Despite start-up financing totaling 175,000 euros, which the ÖGK provided as an incentive. After a long struggle, an interim solution has now been found.