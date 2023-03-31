At least 600 people are said to have been injured by the storm. The city is now hoping for help from the National Guard. A tornado recently ripped through the US state of Mississippi.

A severe tornado hit the town of Little Rock, Arkansas. Images from local television stations showed uprooted trees, overturned vehicles and torn roofs.

The local rescue service assumes at least 600 injuries, a local broadcaster reported on Friday. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott tweeted that he had asked state Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the National Guard’s help.

The tornado was part of a severe weather system stretching from the southern United States to the Great Lakes region in the north. The National Weather Service has announced an increased tornado risk for this area.

Biden visit after tornado in Mississippi

A tornado killed at least 26 people in the states of Mississippi and Alabama just a week ago. Yesterday US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill visited the small town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which was hit particularly hard by the tornado.

During the visit, the Bidens got an idea of ​​​​the destruction in the 2,000-inhabitant community and met, among other things, the city’s mayor and affected residents.

“You are not alone,” Biden said amid the rubble of destroyed homes and uprooted trees. “The American people will stand by you. They will help you get through here – and so will I,” Biden promised. The President announced Monday the opening of a local disaster center where affected residents could seek help.

