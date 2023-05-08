Strategies to prevent cancer caused by HPV

The Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a highly transmissible virus, there are among 150 and 200 types identified and classified into low-risk and high-risk viruses, in relation to their ability to persist over time to produce transformation in tissue cells and eventually develop different cancers.

Up to 80% of the population worldwide acquires it by direct skin-to-skin contact and/or by sexual transmission, most infections do not cause symptoms and resolve spontaneously, but if the infection persists, disease results.

This virus is from surfaces and invades the skin and mucous membranes (moist areas that are in contact with the external environment such as the eyes, nose, mouth, vagina, anus, penis) producing different pathologies, both benign (warts genitalia, nails, petty, laryngeal papillomas and others) as well as malignant.

The Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation invites you to take into account the diseases that are derived from this virus, especially malignant pathologies, which is when high-risk HPV can cause several types of cancer:

– Cervical cancero Of all the cancers caused by HPV, this is the one that causes the most morbidity and mortality, it is among the first 10 cancers worldwide, with nearly 600,000 new cases each year. Due to this, the World Health Organization (WHO) proposes that by the year 2030, 90% of girls under 15 years of age are vaccinated and that 70% of women are screened with DNA tests for HPV at least least twice before the age of 45.

– Vaginal cancer, it is estimated that 70% of women with this cancer are caused by HPV, therefore, it is expected to be able to vaccinate girls above 85% and permanently to achieve the goal of eradicating cancers related to this virus.

– Vulvar cancer, Like vaginal cancer, HPV represents 70% of diagnosed cases. In the country, there are vaccines for the prevention of HPV, so the State covers the group of female adolescents between the ages of 9 and 17 free of charge.

– Cancer of the anus, In 90% it is shown that the incidence of this cancer due to HPV has also increased in both genders, both men and women.

– Penile cancer, 60% of men who are diagnosed with this type of cancer is due to HPV, which indicates that it is a disease not only of women. Therefore, vaccinating children and men is of great importance to increase the number of immunized population, which means that the herd phenomenon called vaccination can also cover those who are not vaccinated.

– Laryngeal canceraccording to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, shows that about 70% of oropharyngeal cancers may be linked to HPV.

Vaccination is key

The ideal is to apply the vaccine between the ages of 9 and 18, since the levels of immunity achieved at this age are very high. However, studies have been done showing that the efficacy of the vaccine at age 40 is 90%.

“Secondary prevention in cervical cancer consists of adequate screening of women with cervical cytology and with biomolecular tests for Human Papilloma Virus using modern technology that we have at the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá, as well as the Colposcopy Unit for early diagnosis of premalignant diseases and cervical cancer”, stated Dr. Ivette Maldonado, Gynecologist and Obstetrician at the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá.

The Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation is interested and is actively committed to the prevention of this disease and to publicize the symptoms, treatments and services related to HPV, in order to improve the health of the population that accesses this institution.

In the month of March there will be a vaccination day with a new vaccine, which covers 9 types of virus: 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58; which are related to the appearance of pre-cancerous lesions that increase the probability of suffering from cervical, vulvar, vaginal, anal, penile or oropharyngeal cancer, as well as various benign diseases such as those mentioned previously within which warts or codylomas in the genital area, such as laryngeal papillomas, have a special relevance.

